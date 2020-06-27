Comments
WORCESTER (CBS) — Massachusetts State Police asked the public to come forward with dashcam video and information about a deadly crash in Worcester.
A 50-year-old Worcester man died after his Jeep went over the left side of the ramp to Route 190 North. The vehicle came to rest on the travel lanes of Route 290 East, State Police said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. An 18-year-old girl in the car suffered minor injuries. Neither of their identities have been released at this time.
State Police said they believe a second car may have been involved in the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Holden Barracks at 508-829-8410.
Route 290 East was closed for about three hours while police investigated and cleared the area.