Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Two groups of protesters were separated by barriers as they stood on opposing sides of Beacon Street in front of the State House Saturday afternoon. The issue between them? Whether or not to defund police departments.
Supporters of the Super Happy Fun America organization, a group best known for hosting a straight pride parade last year, stood on one side holding “blue lives matter” signs. On the other, a larger counter-protest holding Black Lives Matter signs was organized by the Solidarity Against Hate – Boston.
Multiple layers of metal barriers and police patrolling the road were between the groups. The standoff led to some tense moments, but so far, no arrests have been announced.