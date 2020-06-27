Patriots Hold Roundtable Discussion On Racism In America, Best Ways To Inspire ChangeIn a special hour-long episode of Patriots All Access on Friday night, 21 players, coaches and scouts in the New England organization joined WBZ-TV's Steve Burton for a roundtable discussions about racism in America, their own encounters with racism, and the country's need for reform.

Tom Werner Eager To See What Red Sox Can Do In 60-Game Season: 'Every Game Is Important'The fight to get baseball back was not much fun, but that's over and now we can focus on a truly unique 2020 season. And with a 60-game schedule and some interesting rules, the game is wide open.

Celtics' Tacko Fall, Tremont Waters Earn G League HonorsTacko Fall and Tremont Waters -- both of whom are one two-way contracts with the Boston Celtics-- have been named to All-NBA G League teams for the 2019-20 season.

NBA, Players Sign Off On Final Terms Of Restarted SeasonThe NBA and the National Basketball Players Association have finalized terms of the deal that will allow the league to restart the season at the Disney World campus near Orlando, Florida next month.

NBA Announces 16 Of 302 Players Have Tested Positive For COVID-19With the NBA looking to make its return in the near future, the league took the important step of testing most if its players for COVID-19 over the last week. The results are in, with 16 players testing positive for the virus.