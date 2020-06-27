SOMERSET (CBS) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating an “apparent murder-suicide” that was discovered in Somerset Saturday morning, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office. Thirty-year-old Amber Pereira and 31-year-old Joshua Pereira are the deceased couple.
At around 8:05 a.m., Somerset Police received a 911 call from a relative of Amber stating that she had found two people dead inside the couple’s home on Thelma Avenue, the DA’s office said.
When police arrived at the home, they found Amber and Joshua Pereira dead. Both were had gunshot wounds, and a gun was found underneath Joshua.
A preliminary investigation revealed that Joshua had recently moved out of the home after the couple had separated. Some time before 8 a.m. Saturday, Joshua drove to their home on Thelma Avenue. The DA’s office said witnesses heard multiple gunshots coming from inside the home shortly after his arrival.
It does not appear that any other individuals were in the home or were involved in the incident. The state medical examiner’s office will conduct autopsies to officially determine cause and manner of death.
The case is still under investigation. No further evidence has been released.