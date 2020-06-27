MILTON (CBS) — Massachusetts State Police say they had to rescue at 1-year-old child sitting alone inside an illegally parked truck in Milton Saturday morning. The child’s mother has been charged with reckless endangerment of a child.
Police said that around 11 a.m., a trooper found the child inside the truck parked at Houghton Pond in the fire lane. The vehicle looked empty but the engine was running.
When the trooper got closer to the truck, he saw the child sitting in a car seat in the front passenger seat. As he opened the driver’s door, he felt an excessive amount of heat due to the heater being set on high. The child was conscious and alert and started to cry.
Milton emergency services responded to medically evaluate the child, who was taken to Boston Children’s Hospital for observation.
Troopers later learned that the truck was left unoccupied for approximately 25 minutes while the mother, a 24-year-old from Boston, was setting up for the child’s birthday party.
Her name will not be released until she appears in court. She was issued a summons ordering her to appear in Quincy District Court.