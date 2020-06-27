WARREN (CBS) — Saturday marks the 20 year anniversary of the disappearance of Molly Bish. The sixteen-year-old was last seen at her lifeguard post at a pond in Warren. Her remains were found three years later in Palmer.
Molly’s family will remember her through a “hybrid vigil” Saturday night because of coronavirus concerns, according to WSHM. Messages of hope will be written on rocks for the Bish’s garden and then there will be a 20-car caravan to represent the passing time.
No arrests have ever been made in connection with Molly’s disappearance and death. Over the years, investigators have searched an old West Brookfield campground for a buried car and advanced DNA testing was ordered for evidence.
Most recently, the cold case served as the inspiration behind a bill to expand DNA use.