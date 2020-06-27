BOSTON (CBS) – Health officials reported 305 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 26 additional deaths in the state on Saturday. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is 103,376 and the confirmed death toll is 7,841.
There were also 68 new probable cases and two probable deaths related to coronavirus reported Friday. Including the probable reports, there have now been 108,443 total coronavirus cases and 8,041 deaths in the state.
Probable cases are individuals who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.
There were 12,189 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 821,275 people in Massachusetts tested for coronavirus. A total of 69,826 people have taken an antibody test.
As of Saturday, there are 769 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is a decrease of 22 patients from Friday. There are 143 patients currently in ICU.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 51. The average age of deaths in COVID-19 cases is 82.