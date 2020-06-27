Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Despite the cancellation of the Charles River Esplanade concert and fireworks July 4th weekend, there were be a show in the sky over Boston on the holiday.
The Department of Defense is planning an aerial salute in cities that played a role in the American Revolution. The Pentagon has selected Boston as one of the cities for a military flyover.
The hours for the flyover have not yet been announced. After Boston, the jets will fly over New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington D.C.