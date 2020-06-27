BOSTON (CBS) – People near Boston’s waterfront Saturday evening didn’t let the overcast, rain or coronavirus fears stop them from enjoying a night out.

“It’s honestly so much fun,” said one woman going into a brewery.

National data shows the coronavirus is infecting mostly young people now.

“[It’s] likely the people that you see in the clips and paper in crowds enjoying themselves,” said White House health advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Many patrons said they trust their face coverings will prevent a second wave of infections.

“We’re going to outdoor seating, so we’re not in an indoor space where it’s all claustrophobic,” one patron said.

“I definitely trust the restaurants and the bars and everything – cleaning everything and having six feet apart,” said another.

Although there is plenty of hand sanitizer at restaurants, breweries and wineries, some guests are less cautious about getting sick.

“I just personally don’t care … I haven’t gotten sick yet,” one man said.

It’s that mentality that Dr. Fauci has warned could be dangerous.

“It’s that a risk for you is not just isolated to you, because if you get infected, you are in part, innocently or inadvertently, propagating the process of a pandemic.”

Those who were out and about in Boston Saturday night said they want to enjoy the summer and are taking every precaution possible to prevent a spike in cases.