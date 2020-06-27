Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — A bike ride in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement took place Saturday morning in Boston. Riders gathered in Franklin Park to put the spotlight on police brutality.
The event was called the “Ride for Black Lives.” Riders said they hope to set an example for young people moving forward.
“When it comes to police brutality, when it comes to violence in general — for the youth, it’s important that they know that their lives do matter,” one rider said. “They don’t have to continue in the same cycle of violence.”
The event also helped raise money for organizations that are fighting for change, like Mass Action Against Police Brutality.