BOSTON (CBS) – A car hop, drive-in movie, virtual painting lessons, and beer poured from a camper. That’s some of the fun we are exploring on this week’s To Do List.
Car Hop & Drive-In Movie
An iconic restaurant on Route 1 is giving its parking lot a makeover, transforming it into a car hop and drive-in movie theater. The Kowloon in Saugus is now offering movie nights, with the next one scheduled for Tuesday. For the car hop, you can bring your lawn chairs, picnic blankets, and tables, or eat in your car. Call to make a reservation.
kowloonrestaurant.com
When: Tuesday and Wednesday
Where: Route 1 in Saugus
Cost: $20/car
Painting Class At Home
The Paint Bar is giving you a chance to channel your artistic side at home, offering virtual classes with live painting instruction via Zoom. You can choose to have materials delivered or pick them up curbside. Each class lasts 1.5 to 2 hours, with the next class scheduled for Saturday night.
thepaintbar.com/calendar/
When: Class schedule varies
Where: on Zoom
Cost: Prices vary
Seaport Pop-Up
A new dining option is open for business outdoors in the Seaport. The Samuel Adams Happier Camper pop-up is parked outside Gather restaurant and will be serving up summer favorites, like beer, hot dogs, and tacos. Stop by the pop-up Wednesday through Sundays, starting at 4pm. Due to COVID restrictions, masks must be worn when not seated, and parties are limited to 6 people.
gatherboston.com/happier-camper/
When: Wednesday – Sunday, 4pm-close
Where: Gather Restaurant, 75 Northern Avenue, Boston