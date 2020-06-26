PLYMOUTH (CBS) – When you drive down Long Pond Road in Plymouth, you can’t help but notice all the American flags lined up outside Kahians Appliance store. But what if the flags are violating a town ordinance?
Steve Kahian said the other day, a town employee showed up with a document, explaining that “strings of flags” were not permitted. The 72-year-old Navy vet said, too bad.
“I told him I would not take the flags down,” Kahian said. “My point on the flags is the remembrance of those who gave their lives so you and I can enjoy every day of life here.”
WBZ checked with the town of Plymouth, and the Assistant Town Manager said there must have been a misunderstanding. Flags are fine they say. It is a banner pole that has to be removed.
“An American flag is not subject to the sign bylaw,” said Assistant Town Manager Marlene McCollem. “People can have as many American flags as they want.”
But Steve Kahian thinks it’s all a smokescreen and plans to keep a sharp eye on his flags.