CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston News, Fenway Park, Lady Gaga

BOSTON (CBS) — Lady Gaga is pushing her “Chromatica Ball” tour back one year. Gaga was set to play Fenway Park on August 5.

That show will now happen on August 7, 2021, pending approval from the city. Tickets for this year’s show will be good for next year’s.

Billy Joel as well as Def Leppard & Motley Crue have also rescheduled their Fenway shows.

Anyone who is not able to go to the 2021 concert has until July 26, 2020 to seek a refund.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply