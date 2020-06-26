BOSTON (CBS) — Lady Gaga is pushing her “Chromatica Ball” tour back one year. Gaga was set to play Fenway Park on August 5.
That show will now happen on August 7, 2021, pending approval from the city. Tickets for this year’s show will be good for next year’s.
The Chromatica Ball is officially moving to Summer 2021! We've been working hard to figure out the safest and soonest way to bring this show to you, but most importantly want everyone to be healthy and able to dance together at the shows as we always have. pic.twitter.com/clKcv2tnKA
— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) June 26, 2020
Billy Joel as well as Def Leppard & Motley Crue have also rescheduled their Fenway shows.
Anyone who is not able to go to the 2021 concert has until July 26, 2020 to seek a refund.