Comments
HYANNIS (CBS) — An iconic local restaurant chain no longer has a presence on Cape Cod. A Friendly’s spokeswoman confirmed that the Hyannis restaurant on Route 132 will not be reopening.
The Wilbraham-based company said the coronavirus pandemic played a role in the decision to shutter the restaurant.
“With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to have a devastating impact across the restaurant industry, we made the very difficult decision to close the franchise-owned Friendly’s location in Hyannis, MA, in March,” the spokeswoman told WBZ-TV.
Nearby Friendly’s in South Weymouth, Fall River, Pembroke and Plymouth are still open.
The Friendly’s website lists 28 locations open in Massachusetts.
I passed by the location while on the way to the Cape Cod Mall on 6/24/2020, and yep, it was closed. The sign had black tarp over it, and I knew it was a Friendly’s from the design of the store. Such a shame for the falling restaurant.