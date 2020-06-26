BOSTON (CBS) — Tacko Fall and Tremont Waters — both of whom are one two-way contracts with the Boston Celtics– have been named to All-NBA G League teams for the 2019-20 season.
Waters was named to the All-NBA G League Second Team, and was one of five players to be named to the NBA G League All-Rookie Team. These honors come one week after Waters was named NBA G League Rookie of the Year.
The second-round pick out of LSU had an incredible season for the Maine Red Claws, averaging 18.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.9 steals over 36 games. Waters was also named NBA G League Player of the Month for November and twice received Player of the Week honors. He played in 10 games for the Celtics at the NBA level, averaging 3.3 points, 0.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 8.9 minutes per game.
Fall, meanwhile, was named to the NBA G League All-Defensive Team, given to the top five defensive players in the league. The 7-foot-6 giant played 29 games with Maine and averaged 12.9 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game. Fall’s 85 blocks ranked third in the G League.
Thanks in large part to the contributions by Fall and Waters, the Red Claws went 28-14 and earned an Atlantic Division title. Now they’ll look to keep their strong play going with the Celtics when the NBA set to restart its season in Orlando next month, as both are eligible to play in the postseason.