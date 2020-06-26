BOSTON (CBS) — A new task force will look into the rise of illegal fireworks in Boston, Mayor Marty Walsh announced Friday. There has been a staggering increase in complaints about fireworks in May and June of 2020.
Fireworks calls to Boston police are up 5,543% in June compared to last year, Walsh said. There were 139 total calls last June and 7,844 this June.
“Fireworks are a serious issue not only in the City of Boston, but all across the country. People lose sleep, babies get woken up, some people with PTSD experience real harms, pets are terrified and they’re fire hazards,” Walsh said in a statement. “Working together with our partners in public safety, the City Council and the community as a Task Force is an important way to address this issue and work to take fireworks off the streets.”
The task force will consist of Boston City Councilors Annissa Essaibi-George, Michael Flahery, Julia Mejia and Michelle Wu, as well as the mayor’s chief of civic engagement, the Boston Arson Squad, the Boston Police Department’s Bureau of Community Engagement and other community leaders.
It’s illegal to possess fireworks in Massachusetts, even if they are purchased out-of-state.