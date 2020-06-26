Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Art Commission has created a survey to ask the public what should happen with a controversial statue. The Emancipation Group monument in Park depicts President Abraham Lincoln standing over a Black man with broken chains.
Survey options include adding more education information at the site, commissioning a new work of art to accompany it, or formally removing it from the city’s collection.
It must be completed by June 29 at noon.
The Commission also held a meeting Thursday night to get the public’s thoughts.
The Emancipation Group was installed in 1879.
I am not even remotely on the BS bandwagon for BLM, but this statue bothered me when I was 10. I find it very insulting to slaves and descendants of slaves and I always thought Lincoln would have thought it in extremely poor taste. Maybe a new artist should be commissioned to have a freed slave standing upright and proud next to Lincoln.