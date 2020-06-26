CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Art Commission has created a survey to ask the public what should happen with a controversial statue. The Emancipation Group monument in Park depicts President Abraham Lincoln standing over a Black man with broken chains.

Survey options include adding more education information at the site, commissioning a new work of art to accompany it, or formally removing it from the city’s collection.

It must be completed by June 29 at noon.

The Emancipation Group statue in Park Square (WBZ-TV)

The Commission also held a meeting Thursday night to get the public’s thoughts.

The Emancipation Group was installed in 1879.

  1. VincentVega says:
    June 26, 2020 at 10:02 am

    I am not even remotely on the BS bandwagon for BLM, but this statue bothered me when I was 10. I find it very insulting to slaves and descendants of slaves and I always thought Lincoln would have thought it in extremely poor taste. Maybe a new artist should be commissioned to have a freed slave standing upright and proud next to Lincoln.

