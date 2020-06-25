BOSTON (CBS) — If you’re criticizing Tom Brady for practicing during the COVID-19 pandemic, it appears the Buccaneers quarterback has a message for you.
After working out with teammates down in Tampa on Thursday, Brady posted an image to his Instagram story with a famous quote from President Franklin Delano Roosevelt: “Only thing we have to fear, is fear itself.”
Another quote on Instagram from Tom Brady, again practicing with Bucs teammates in Tampa today after NFLPA medical director recommended players not to practice in groups: pic.twitter.com/2wqVT7hN8c
— Greg Auman (@gregauman) June 25, 2020
Brady is making it clear that he isn’t going to let anything get in the way of him developing chemistry with his new teammates — not even a pandemic.
After several NFL players and employees tested positive for COVID-19 over the last few weeks, NFLPA medical director Dr. Thom Mayer has recommended that players stop holding private practices together until the start of training camp. Brady obviously isn’t following that recommendation, with Thursday’s session the second time he and his new Buccaneers teammates have hit the field this week.
It’s not the best look for the quarterback, especially with Florida in the middle of a severe COVID-19 outbreak, but he isn’t backing down.