BOSTON (CBS) — Despite a pandemic gripping the nation, the NFL has taken a business as usual approach to its offseason, with free agency and the NFL Draft both going off without delay. But the COVID-19 outbreak is now putting a damper on the league’s preseason, which was set to begin in just over a month.
This year’s Hall of Fame Game — which annually kicks off the league’s preseason slate — between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys on August 6 is being canceled, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
It was announced a few weeks ago that two players on Cowboys had tested positive for COVID-19, including star running back Ezekiel Elliot.
The Dallas Cowboys-Pittsburgh Steelers preseason opener at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 6 is being canceled and the Hall of Fame's enshrinement ceremony on Aug. 8 is being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, league sources told ESPN.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 25, 2020
The Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony in Canton, Ohio, which was set for two days later on Aug. 8, is also being postponed, via Schefter. That ceremony will be scheduled for some time in 2021.
We’ll see if this news leads to a delay of training camps. which are set to begin at the end of July.