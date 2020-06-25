Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police are looking to identify dozens of people allegedly involved in a burglary at Neiman Marcus during the riots in the city on Sunday, May 31.
Police said the front door to the store on Huntington Ave was smashed and people entered illegally.
“The first floor was cleared out of merchandise and about half of the second floor,” Boston Police said.
Photos of the suspects were posted on Boston Police’s Facebook page and their blog.
The incident happened the same night dozens of people were arrested as protests turned violent in the city and shops were broken into.
Anyone with information regarding these individuals is advised to please contact District D-4 Detectives at 617-343-4683.