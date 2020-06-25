BOSTON (CBS) – This fall’s football season is already over for the Mystic Valley Regional Charter School. The Malden school became the first in the state to cancel its 2020 football season because of the coronavirus.
School officials said parents of only 16 returning players felt comfortable enough to play the season.
Two of the players on the team are saddened over the decision.
“I’ve sacrificed so much for football, I love the sport,” said Adam Oukani. “This is my senior year. This is like my last time ever playing the sport and I was really looking forward to it.”
“Football is the only sport I play, because it’s like a family,” Joseph Tu said. “Football is like a family to me.”
The school’s decision will have a ripple effect for the rest of the schools on the team’s schedule.
On Thursday, the state released its initial coronavirus guidelines for how schools could reopen this fall. A decision on fall sports is expected to be released in July.