Andrew Farrell Received A Special Message After Signing Extension With RevolutionThe New England Revolution have a gem in defender Andrew Farrell, both on the field and off it.

Tom Brady Fires Back At His Critics With FDR-Inspired Instagram PostIf you're criticizing Tom Brady for practicing during the COVID-19 pandemic, it appears the Buccaneers quarterback has a message for you.

'The Noose Was Real': NASCAR Releases Photo From TalladegaDeclaring “the noose was real,” NASCAR officials on Thursday released a photo of the rope found in the garage stall of Black driver Bubba Wallace that prompted a federal investigation that determined it had been there since last October.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway To Allow Fans At Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 In AugustWhen NASCAR makes its return to New Hampshire in August, there will be fans in the stands.

Vince Carter Officially Retires After Record 22 Seasons In NBAVince Carter made his retirement official on Thursday, announcing on his podcast that his 22-year NBA career has come to an end.