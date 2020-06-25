BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is set to announce the plan parents across the state have been waiting for. On Thursday, Baker is expected to lay out coronavirus guidelines for how schools could reopen this fall.

The guidelines, obtained by the Boston Globe, leave the door open for three possible approaches – a full-scale return to school, remote learning, or a combination of the two.

According to the Globe, masks will have to be worn by all adults, and students in second grade and up.

Desks must face forward and be no less than three feet part. Ideally, desks will be six feet apart.

Students will likely stay in their classrooms for breakfast and lunch.

There is no more uniform cap on the number of students in a classroom. That will be for each school to decide based on the size of each room, factoring in social distancing.

What is not required in the initial fall school reopening guidance is daily temperature checks upon entering the building. That is being left up to parents, who are also going to be responsible for providing their students with masks.

Bus guidelines will be released at a later date.

The big question that remains on the table is when students will be able to return to in-class instruction.