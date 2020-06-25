CBSN BostonWatch Now
LOWELL (CBS) – Lowell Police are searching for a man they say shot and killed a woman Tuesday night in Lowell. Police released a photo of 20-year-old Xavier DeJesus of Lowell, who is accused of murdering 23-year-old Deija Mendez.

Mendez was sitting in the driver’s seat of an SUV outside a Coral Street home when she was shot.

DeJesus is described as being approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds.

Xavier DeJesus (Image credit Middlesex DA)

Investigators believe the two knew each other there may have been a dispute over a car.

DeJesus has been charged with murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, carrying a firearm without a license and possession of ammunition without an FID card in connection with the fatal shooting.

