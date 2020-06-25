Comments
SAUGUS (CBS) — Kowloon in Saugus is turning back the clock Thursday night for the grand opening of its car hop and drive-in. The iconic restaurant has transformed its parking lot to comply with Massachusetts social distancing guidelines.
Customers can be served in their cars or at outside tables. Thursday night’s event is free and features the rock band The Platters. The drive-in movie theater will open on Tuesday.
“A lot of the customers are requesting certain movies. ‘Grease’ happened to be one of them, ‘Jaws’ another,”co-owner Bob Wong said. “We’ll see if we get approval for those and put them on the screen.”
The first movie shown will be “E.T.” Movie reservations are required – it costs $20 for a car or a table voucher.