A Realistic Expectation & Other Important Red Sox Questions With Dan RocheCan the Red Sox make a postseason push? Who will lead the way in the clubhouse, and who is their ace? Dan Roche answers some tough questions ahead of a shortened 2020 season.

'We Could See Someone Break 60 This Week,' Says Ian Baker-Finch On The Travelers ChampionshipThe Travelers Championship welcomes another major-level field to TPC River Highlands, where low scores could be in the offing.

NFL Cancels Cowboys-Steelers Preseason Opener At Hall Of FameThe COVID-19 outbreak is now putting a damper on the NFL's preseason, which was set to begin in just over a month.

Sam Kennedy Hopeful That Fans Can Return To Fenway Park In 2020Baseball will be back soon, and with that return, Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy is hoping it will mean fans back in the seats at Fenway Park.

Eddie Kasko, Star Infielder And Red Sox Manager, Dies at 88Eddie Kasko, an All-Star infielder who managed the Boston Red Sox and spent nearly three decades with the team in a variety of roles, died Wednesday.