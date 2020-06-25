BOSTON (CBS) — Fans will be in the stands for the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby. Spectators will be allowed inside Churchill Downs come Sept. 5 — under some strict guidelines — it was announced Thursday.

Originally scheduled for May 2, the Kentucky Derby was postponed to Sept. 5 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans will be encouraged to wear masks when attending this year’s “Run for the Roses” — except when seated in their reserved seats.

Churchill Downs announced a list guidelines Thursday, which will be updated as race day approaches.

Guests will be consistently and frequently encouraged to wear a mask at all times unless seated in their reserved seat or venue. This includes when: Riding on a shuttle Traveling through the venue Going to the restroom Placing an in-person wager Purchasing food or beverages from a concession stand

Guests will be asked to wash their hands for 20 seconds or sanitize them frequently.

Guests will be encouraged to socially distance themselves from others when possible.

“We truly appreciate the leadership of the Governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear, and all of the hard work, collaboration and guidance that state and local officials and public health experts have provided us to safely and responsibly host Kentucky Derby Week in September with spectators,” Churchill Downs Racetrack President Kevin Flanery said in a release. “Our team is deeply committed to holding the very best Kentucky Derby ever, and we will take all necessary steps to protect the health and safety of all who attend and participate in the Derby. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have established a comprehensive set of operating procedures, which include a multitude of precautionary measures to be followed while fans are in attendance at our facility. We are determined to keep our customers, employees and communities as safe as we responsibly can.”

Venue capacity will also be limited, including general admission, outdoor reserved seating, premium dining and suites. Access throughout the facility — including barn access — will also be severely limited, and the number of credentials given out to employees, media and guests will be reduced.

While the Kentucky Derby usually opens up the Triple Crown schedule, that honor went to the Belmont Stakes this year, with Tiz the Law winning the race last weekend. The Preakness Stakes will be this year’s final leg of the Triple Crown, taking place on Oct. 3 after being pushed back from its original May 16 date.