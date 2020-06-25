Comments
MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire nursing home employee died recently, and the facility believes the cause was coronavirus.
Genesis Healthcare spokesman Lori Mayer said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating the death of an employee at Hackett Hill Center in Manchester that “we believe was COVID-related.”
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our employees during this very difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the employee’s family,” said Mayer.
The employee’s identity was not released.