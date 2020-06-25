BOSTON (CBS) – An unidentified Red Sox player tested positive for coronavirus. The news comes a week before the team is set to restart training for a shortened Major League Baseball season.
The player is not being identified, but we do know they are on the 40-man roster.
Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said the player is now asymptomatic and doing better.
Players will return to Fenway Park next week to begin training for the shortened season.
The Red Sox said they don’t expect any issues bringing players back from overseas, and fans may even be able to get back to the ballpark this season.
“We are hopeful to have fans at some point,” said president Sam Kennedy. “We need fans at Fenway Park. Our fans give us a competitive advantage.”
Kennedy said fans would only be allowed to return in a safe and responsible way while following CDC guidelines.