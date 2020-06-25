BOSTON (CBS) – Health officials reported 24 new confirmed coronavirus deaths and 160 additional cases in the state on Thursday. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is 102,922 and the confirmed death toll is 7,776.
There were also 66 new probable cases and 1 probable death related to coronavirus reported Thursday. Including the probable reports, there have now been 107,837 total coronavirus cases and 7,963 deaths in the state.
Probable cases are individuals who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.
As of Thursday, there are 822 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is a decrease of 117 patients from Wednesday. There are 174 patients currently in ICU.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 51. The average age of deaths in COVID-19 cases is 81.
There have been 800,541 people in Massachusetts tested for coronavirus, with 10,318 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 66,753 people have taken an antibody test.