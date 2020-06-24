(MARE) – Ayden is a smart and witty young man of Caucasian descent. He is conversational and engaging and knows what he wants. Ayden enjoys reading, but many of his other favorite activities are based outdoors. He likes baseball, riding his skateboard, and he hopes to try running track and go camping in the near future. Like many kids his age, Ayden also likes to spend time playing video games. He also loves listening to Pink Floyd.

Free for adoption, Ayden expresses a strong desire to be placed in a family setting. His ideal family would consist of one or two parents who like a mix of staying in and doing outdoor activities. His social worker will consider homes with or without other children, although multiple young children would not be a good fit for Ayden. Ayden will need to maintain visits with his birth mother once his future placement is identified. He also has a positive relationship with an uncle in New Jersey which should be maintained.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.