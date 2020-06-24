BOSTON (CBS) — A new poll finds most Massachusetts residents think racism is a systematic problem that needs to be addressed. It shows strong support for the Black Lives Matter movement in the state, but people are divided when it comes to the controversial topic of police funding.
The Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll found that 84% of White residents said they support the Black Lives Matter movement. About 77% of residents said they don’t think police treat Black people as they treat others, and a majority said they’d like to see police changes like a statewide licensing system, a prohibition on chokeholds and an end to qualified immunity.
Just over 50% said police funding should be cut and redirected to social services. But when asked whether they would apply that principle to their local departments, support dropped to 45%.
The poll also covered key questions about the coronavirus. Only 33% said they feel comfortable sending their children to day care or school, and there’s an even split as to whether schools will be able to safely reopen in the fall. Over 80% approve of the way Gov. Charlie Baker is handling the pandemic.
See the full results of the poll here.
