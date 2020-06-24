Revolution Re-Sign Andrew Farrell To Multi-Year ContractThe Revolution have locked up Andrew Farrell, signing the defender to a multi-year contract on Wednesday.

No Spitting Or High Fives: New Rules And Regulations For 2020 MLB SeasonBaseball will be back soon, but it will look a lot different with a lot of new rules and regulations.

Lakers' Avery Bradley To Sit Out NBA Restart In FloridaCiting family concerns, Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley has decided to sit out the NBA’s upcoming resumption of the season in Florida.

FBI: NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace Not Target Of Hate CrimeThe noose found hanging in Bubba Wallace's garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway had been there since at least last October.

NWSL Releases Updated Schedule For Challenge Cup Following Orlando Pride's WithdrawalThe league will now hold an eight team 23 game tournament in Utah with all games available on CBS All-Access.