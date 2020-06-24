BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts courthouses will start to reopen in July, the Supreme Judicial Court said Wednesday. But jury trials in the state are still on hold for at least a few more months.
Courthouses will be physically open to the public for some in-person proceedings starting July 13, but most proceedings will still happen virtually. More in-person proceedings will start to take place beginning on August 10.
Clerks’, registers’ and recorders’ offices will physically reopen on July 13, while still conducting most business virtually. Anyone entering a courthouse will be screened for the coronavirus.
Jury trials for both criminal and civil cases are postponed to at least September 8. Grand juries are also not allowed to be empaneled before that date.
More information can be found on the court system’s coronavirus website.