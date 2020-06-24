Comments
HUDSON (CBS) – A possibly rabid fox bit two people in Hudson in recent days.
Hudson Police warned people Tuesday not to approach the animal or try to capture after it bit two people in the area of Lake Boon.
Anyone who lives on Babick Lake Drive, Gately Ave. or Lakeside Ave. and the surrounding area is asked to use caution when outside.
Residents are asked to call police immediately if they see the fox.
Early Wednesday morning, a fox was hit by a car on Main Street near Lakeside Ave.
Animal Control responded and sent the fox for rabies. Police said they can’t confirm at this time if it was the same fox.
“Please continue to be careful,” police posted.