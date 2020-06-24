HINGHAM (CBS) – A 20-year-old Hingham man is facing numerous firearms charges after officers received a tip about someone making threats about killing police and federal agents online.
Julian Gilmartin was arrested after detectives and a SWAT Team executed a search warrant at his West Street home shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday. In his bedroom, police said they found a loaded semi-automatic handgun, a loaded “AR-15 style rifle”, numerous 21 and 20 round rifle magazines, a revolver and additional gun parts.
Other items found included a ballistic vest and helmet, a tourniquet, packages of Quick Clot, a double-edged knife, zip tie handcuffs and several portable radios.
Police said some of the items had been shipped to his home in pieces from out of state.
“Hingham Detectives began an investigation after receiving a tip of a resident who was seen online loading and unloading a semi-automatic pistol and an AR-15 style rifle which he purchased illegally,” Hingham Police said. “The tip also stated he had a ballistic plate carrier (used in vests worn by police and military for protection from rifle rounds) and made references several times to killing police and federal agents.”
Gilmartin faces 26 charges including possession of a large capacity firearm, possession of ammunition without an FID card, possession of a dangerous weapon and possession of a large-capacity feeding device. He has not been charged with making specific threats against law enforcement.
According to police, the SWAT Team assisted in the arrest, “Due to the types of loaded weapons, the plate carrier and threats to kill law enforcement.” The SWAT Team called for each member of the house to come outside, which they did without incident. No other residents of the house were charged.
Gilmartin was arraigned Thursday and ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on June 29.