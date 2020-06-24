BOSTON (CBS) — Boston police are asking the public for help to try and identify a person of interest after a woman was found dead in Franklin Park. Authorities are still investigating after the body of a 53-year-old woman was found June 14 in the area of 17 Jewish War Veterans Drive.
The department released photos Wednesday of a person seen on surveillance cameras wearing a face mask, a Boston Bruins cap and Nike sandals. They are pictured carrying a case of Natural Ice beer and appear to have a tattoo on their arm.
Officers found the woman’s body in a wooded area near the public golf course. The cause of her death is still pending, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).