Koepka, McDowell Withdraw From Travelers Championship After Caddies Test Positive For COVID-19The caddies for Brooks Koepka and Graeme McDowell have tested positive for the coronavirus, leading both major champions to withdraw Wednesday from the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

Curt Schilling Deletes Twitter Account After Comparing Bubba Wallace Situation To Jussie SmollettIt would appear Curt Schilling, who is no stranger to creating outrage on social media, has deleted his Twitter account.

Mohamed Sanu Determined To Come Up Big for Patriots In 2020Mohamed Sanu is determined to have a better 2020 season with the Patriots, and his trainer says the receiver has "faster, quicker and leaner" than last season.

Red Sox World Series Odds Dip, While Yankees, Dodgers Remain FavoritesWith baseball set to return at the end of July, sports books across the country are updating their World Series odds for the 60-game season. Those odds remain pretty bleak for the Boston Red Sox.

Revolution Re-Sign Andrew Farrell To Multi-Year ContractThe Revolution have locked up Andrew Farrell, signing the defender to a multi-year contract on Wednesday.