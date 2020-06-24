Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – An emergency meeting will be held Wednesday to address concerns and problems about outdoor dining in Boston’s North End.
The meeting is mandatory for any restaurants doing outdoor dining after numerous complaints have been coming in.
Those complaints include restaurants not following social distancing guidelines for putting tables at six feet apart and limiting groups to six people.
There’s also been complaints about smoking and animals on the outdoor patios.
The virtual meeting is at 2 p.m. this afternoon. Restaurants who miss it could lose their license for outdoor dining and face other disciplinary action.
Maybe the complainers should just stay home? Many of us want to live a normal normal and not live in fear.