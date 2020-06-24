WELLESLEY (CBS) – You may have seen some of their amazing feats on TV, and some of those competitors featured on American Ninja Warrior train right in Wellesley at Action Athletics. Their whole program is overcoming obstacles – a theme that’s taken on new meaning.

“Recovery has gone a lot like 2020 has gone. Just when we think we’re getting ahead of it, another thing comes,” said owner Nathan Brosey.

Like a lot of businesses, Covid closed them down for three months. They were days away from partially reopening, when a storm rolled in – in more ways than one.

“There was a bunch of debris and tree stuff against the door. I was having flashbacks to last year. I opened the door and could just tell immediately it was a lake in the middle of the gym. My heart just sank,” Brosey said.

Much of the hanging equipment was spared, but all of the mats and carpeting were destroyed – items essential for safety.

“It’s not like you can run down to Home Depot and pick up carpet. It’s 2.5 inches thick like gymnastics material. It’s very expensive; carting it out each load feels worse and worse,” he said.

It will take days just to dry out, then the cleanup begins. Brosey feels thankful for their customers, providing some help and hope.

“I just want to get people back in the gym. Everybody is feeling it. I want to get the kids out of the house and moving again. Our clients telling us they’re heavy and putting on their ‘Covid 15.’ We’ll get through this, like we’ve gotten through everything else,” he said.