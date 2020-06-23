BOSTON (CBS) — Dave Portnoy once willingly got himself arrested in order to defend the honor of Tom Brady, so the Barstool Sports founder’s loyalty to TB12 can’t really be questioned.
Yet now with Brady moving on to “Tompa Bay” and ending his 20-year run with the Patriots, the quarterback has opened himself up to barbs from even his most loyal followers.
That was apparent on Tuesday, when Brady posted a photo on Instagram from his workout in Tampa.
“Two tone TB squared shirt – gotta earn the dark orange,” Brady wrote in the caption, referring to his sweat-soaked shirt.
Portnoy — who is roughly the same age as Brady — commented on the post, taking a dig at Brady looking like an old man.
“Am I crazy or does the Orange make you look 75 years old?” Portnoy wrote from his @stoolpresidente account.
During his Patriots days, Brady might leave such a comment alone. But “Warm Weather Tom” decided to fire back.
“You are right, no spring chicken,” Brady replied, before issuing a bit of a warning shot. “Come see me in January.”
— Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 23, 2020
Clearly, Brady has some big plans for his first year with the Bucs. And while his ultimate goal will be playing in Super Bowl LV in the Buccaneers’ home stadium, that journey will begin in earnest in January. He’ll be a few months older by then, but Brady clearly feels confident that he’ll be looking pretty good.