SOUTHBORO (CBS) – A Southboro police sergeant was stabbed in the back in the police department lobby late Monday night, the Worcester Country District Attorney said Tuesday.

Sgt. James Deluca was interviewing a man about some alleged threats around 9:50 p.m. at the Public Safety Building on Cordaville Road. The building is home to the police and fire departments.

Deluca called for a mental health clinician to evaluate the man and it was later determined he need further evaluation at a hospital.

“While Sgt. Deluca was taking an inventory of the man’s belongings, he was stabbed with a folding knife. The knife penetrated the sergeant’s protective vest, which likely prevented more serious injury,” the D.A.’s office said in a statement.

The man, who has not been identified, ran off, but he was captured a short time later.

Sgt. Deluca was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester where he was treated and released early Tuesday morning.

The man was taken to Marlboro Hospital and then to Bridgewater State Hospital, where he is currently being held. He’s charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Crime scene tape was put up across the entire front of the complex after the attack. Investigators were seen going in and out of the fire and EMS garages overnight collecting evidence and a shoe was on the ground outside.

“The department would like to commend the heroic actions of the officers involved, along with Southboro rescue personnel and the Westborough Police Department,” Southboro Police said in a statement.