SOUTHBORO (CBS) – Police are looking into what’s only described as a “critical incident” at the Southboro Public Safety Complex.
It happened just after 9 p.m. at the facility on Cordaville Road, which is home to both the police and fire departments.
Crime scene tape was put up across the entire front of the complex, but investigators have not released any information about what happened. They were seen going in and out of the fire and EMS garages collecting evidence and a shoe was on the ground outside.
Westboro Police tweeted they were assisting Southboro Police “with a critical incident in their town.”