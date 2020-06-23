CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) — A date has been set for the annual Massachusetts Sales Tax Holiday. The Baker administration announced that the tax-free weekend is scheduled for August 29-30.

“The annual sales tax holiday is an opportunity for us to support small businesses and consumers, and this year, it’s a great way to support our economy that’s been impacted by COVID-19,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement. “This pandemic has created enormous challenges for the Commonwealth’s small businesses, and the sales tax-free weekend is one way that we can encourage more economic activity to help Main Street businesses and local economies.”

The retail industry has been hit especially hard by the coronavirus pandemic. The unemployment rate for Massachusetts was 16.3% in May.

Baker signed a law in 2018 to make an annual sales tax holiday weekend permanent in Massachusetts. Click here for more details about what will qualify for a tax exemption.

