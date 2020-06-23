BOSTON (CBS) — A date has been set for the annual Massachusetts Sales Tax Holiday. The Baker administration announced that the tax-free weekend is scheduled for August 29-30.
“The annual sales tax holiday is an opportunity for us to support small businesses and consumers, and this year, it’s a great way to support our economy that’s been impacted by COVID-19,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement. “This pandemic has created enormous challenges for the Commonwealth’s small businesses, and the sales tax-free weekend is one way that we can encourage more economic activity to help Main Street businesses and local economies.”
We're pleased to announce that the annual #TaxFreeWeekend will take place August 29-30.
The #SalesTaxHoliday is a great way to support consumers and small businesses. This year it’s a great way to support our economy that’s been impacted by #COVID19MA
The retail industry has been hit especially hard by the coronavirus pandemic. The unemployment rate for Massachusetts was 16.3% in May.
Baker signed a law in 2018 to make an annual sales tax holiday weekend permanent in Massachusetts. Click here for more details about what will qualify for a tax exemption.