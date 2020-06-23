BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said the state is “pleased” by coronavirus test results following statewide protests in recent weeks. Pop-up facilities were set up after thousands of people in Massachusetts protested the death of George Floyd, and Baker said the number of positive tests was “quite low.”
The state set up 50 sites June 17 and 18 and urged protesters to get tested in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.
On Tuesday, Baker said that out of 17,617 tests conducted statewide, 2.5% came back positive. Baker said that is “reasonably consistent” with numbers seen during daily testing.
The governor said the number likely wasn’t higher because the protests were outside, and demonstrators largely wore masks.
“We’re obviously pleased to see that the percentage of positive tests was quite low, considering the frequency and the size of those protests and demonstrations,” said Baker. “But we also pointed out that the majority of the folks who participated in those demonstrations were wearing masks or face coverings of one kind or another. In many cases they were moving, which I think made a big difference, and of course they took place outside, which we all agree is a far safer environment than indoors.”
Earlier this month, Boston health officials announced that at a Roxbury site opened for protesters, 14 out of 1,288 people tested for coronavirus tested positive.