MASHPEE (CBS) – One man has been rescued and another is missing and presumed dead after a boating accident on Mashpee-Wakeby Pond on Cape Cod.
At about 2:30 Tuesday afternoon, a person called 911 to report the serious accident. The caller provided very few details other than a man was missing in the middle of the pond.
First responders from several different agencies rushed out to the pond.
The man who was rescued had a serious leg injury and was medflighted to a hospital.
Dive teams are currently searching for the second man who is presumed dead.
No other details have been released.