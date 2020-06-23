TURNER, Maine (CBS) — A Maine man caught two people from Massachusetts stealing from his property and held them at gunpoint until police arrived, authorities said. The incident happened Saturday at an abandoned house off Route 4 in Turner.
The owner told police he found an SUV with Massachusetts plates parked in his field and saw that the back door of the home was forced open, with the lock ripped off. He then noticed a man and woman leaving the house with items in their hands, according to Maine State Police.
“At this point, the home owner drew a pistol and detained the suspects until police arrived,” the agency said in a statement.
Corey Francis, 47, and Erika Lane, 39 – both of Gloucester – are charged with felony burglary. No one was hurt in the incident and police are still investigating.