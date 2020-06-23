Everyone's A Loser In MLB After Players Reject Owners' OfferWelcome to the "bad guy" club, baseball players. You're now as bad as anyone.

MLB Plans 60-Game Slate, Shortest Since 1878 As Union BalksThe executive board of the Major League Baseball Players Association rejected a proposed 60-game schedule by a 33-5 vote.

Futures Collegiate Baseball League Starting Season In July, With Four Massachusetts-Based TeamsThe Futures Collegiate Baseball League announced that the 2020 season will begin on Thursday, July 2. The season will run through August 19.

Fellow NASCAR Drivers Push Bubba Wallace To Front Of Field Before Start At TalladegaDozens of drivers pushed the car belonging to Bubba Wallace to the front of the field before Monday’s race as FBI agents nearby tried to find out who left a noose in his garage stall over the weekend.

With Coronavirus Cases And Questions Increasing, Can Sports Really Return In 2020?Does it look like sports leagues have a workable set of protocols in place to ensure that games can actually be played safely? After the developments from recent weeks -- and particularly last Friday -- it's awfully difficult to have any level of confidence.