WASHINGTON (CBS) — Who should presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden choose for a running mate? The favorite VP pick among college students is Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, according to a new poll.
The survey from College Reaction has Warren leading a field of potential choices with 28%. Trailing her is California Sen. Kamala Harris at 19% and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams with 13%.
Warren ran against Biden in the race for the Democratic nomination before dropping out and endorsing him in April.
The poll surveyed 854 college students between June 17 and 18th. On June 18, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced she was taking herself out of consideration to be Biden’s running mate and urged the former vice president to choose a woman of color instead.
CBS News reported Tuesday that Biden’s campaign is vetting Congresswoman Karen Bass, chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, as a candidate to be his VP pick.
If they are picking Warren this batch of college students suffer from comprehension disorders and general ignorance. how could anyone pick this fraud who took advantage of minorities for blatant personal gain.