BOSTON (CBS) – Health officials reported 16 new confirmed coronavirus deaths and 229 additional cases in the state on Tuesday. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is 102,651 and the confirmed death toll is 7,710.
There were also 47 new probable cases and zero probable deaths related to coronavirus reported Tuesday. Including the probable reports, there have now been 107,439 total coronavirus cases and 7,890 deaths in the state.
Probable cases are individuals who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.
As of Tuesday, there are 953 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is an increase of 33 patients from Monday. There are 181 patients currently in ICU.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 51. The average age of deaths in COVID-19 cases is 81.
There have been 782,854 people in Massachusetts tested for coronavirus, with 7,532 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 65,313 people have taken an antibody test.