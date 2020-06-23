LOWELL (CBS) – A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed in Lowell Tuesday afternoon. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan identified the victim as Deija Mendez of Boston.
Mendez was in the front seat of a black SUV parked on Coral Street when she was shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
“This is not, based on the very preliminary information that we have, believed to be a random incident,” Ryan said.
The investigation remains active and no arrests have been made. Investigators do not know why Mendez was in Lowell.
Anyone who witnessed anything is asked to contact police.
“This incident occurred at 3:30 in the afternoon on a very hot day when many people were outside,” Ryan said. “So anybody who may have seen anything, even if they don’t recognize the importance of it themselves, we are asking them to contact the Lowell Police Department.”