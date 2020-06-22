McCourty Twins Uncertain About Football During Coronavirus Pandemic: 'Don't Know If We'll Figure It Out'Speaking on their "Double Coverage" podcast, the veteran defensive backs shared their concerns with football's plans to open training camp in late July in advance of an on-time start to the 2020 season in September.

ESPYs Give Tom Brady The 'Tiger King' Treatment, With Eli Manning As Carole BaskinESPN revived some "Tiger King" fever with a skit during the ESPY Awards on Sunday night, featuring Tom Brady and Eli Manning.

Trio Of Local College Stars Take Another Step Toward Making It To Big LeaguesJoe Suozzi, Sam Jacobsak and Nick Raposa all made a name for themselves on the diamond for Boston colleges, and are now taking another step toward reaching their dream of playing in the Major Leagues.

Patriots Season Ticket Holders At Risk Of COVID Can Skip 2020, Come Back In '21The New England Patriots are offering season ticket holders at an elevated risk of COVID-19 infection the chance to skip the 2020 season entirely and still hold onto their seats for the next year.

PGA: Nick Watney Withdraws From RBC Heritage After Testing Positive For COVID-19COVID-19 has hit the PGA Tour now. Nick Watney has withdrawn from the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina after testing positive for the virus.