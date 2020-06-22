ROCKLAND (CBS) — The Smith family in Rockland jumped into action after a car smashed into a tree on Hingham Street Sunday. “It was a very loud sound, automatically we knew immediately something had happened,” said 23-year-old Hailey Smith.

A young woman was trapped inside the mangled car. Smith said she called 911 while her dad pulled the woman out of the car with no time to spare.

“Her feet were crushed. Her leg was crushed. He was like ‘I’m sorry, I’m going to end up hurting you a little bit, but I need to get you out of here because the car is about to blow up.’”

Seconds later, the car went up in flames. The images are frightening.

“My dad pulled her out, put her on our lawn. I was just making sure she was okay. My sister’s boyfriend grabbed some water and some paper towels and we were cleaning her up before police got here,” Smith said. “She was pretty startled.”

The Rockland Fire Department said the young woman was transported to South Shore Hospital with non-life-threatening injures. She is expected to be okay.

Crews quickly doused the flames. The car was torched and the tree was badly damaged by the fire.

It was a close call Father’s Day rescue that required a lot of help. “I am so proud of him. We were all trying to help her out and everything. Everybody pulled together like a community on the street,” Smith said.

This is not the first time the Smith family has seen a bad accident on this road — cars go too fast and it’s dangerous, they said.

“We have a sign that says please drive slowly we love our children but I would love for them to maybe put another sign for people to slow down,” Smith said.