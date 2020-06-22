BOSTON (CBS) — People sat inside restaurants Monday for the first time in more than three months. Indoor dining is now allowed during Step 2 of Phase 2 in the reopening process.

“You can come back into a restaurant again it just seems like it’s been forever and that this day would never come,” said Cliff Silver of Boston.

Legal Harborside in Boston opened up its dining room Monday afternoon.

Tables are six feet apart, sanitizer stations are set up and the staff is being extra vigilant about cleaning.

“We want guests to feel comfortable coming in when they go out to eat and we want them to make sure that they understand that we’re sensitive and doing everything we can to protect them,” said Legal Seafood owner Roger Berkowitz.

Close contact personal services like massages and nail care are also back up and running.

Christine Fordyce showed WBZ-TV around her Newton Centre Spa. She’s spent the last three months cleaning, reorganizing, and working to get PPE to protect against the virus.

She checks all her clients’ temperatures as they arrive for their appointments.

“We’re not doing anything quick. We want everybody to feel comfortable, safe and yeah, we’re excited,” said Fordyce.

Office buildings are now allowed to increase their capacity to 50%.