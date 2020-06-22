CANAAN, N.H. (CBS) – A man survived an unprovoked bear attack outside his home in New Hampshire.
A New Hampshire Fish and Game spokesman said the unidentified man went outside late Friday night to get an air conditioner from his truck in Canaan. While he lifted the unit, a bear came up behind him and stuck its claws into his back.
The man pushed the bear off of him and scared it away. He went to a hospital over the weekend to get treatment for deep scratches, but he avoided serious injury.
Fish and Game said it is unusual for bears to attack humans. They have set a trap hoping to catch and euthanize the animal, which is likely the same one seen rummaging through garbage in recent months.
New Hampshire residents are being urged to properly store grills, trash and bird feeders in an effort not to attract bears during a time when the are searching for food.